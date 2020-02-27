Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Vice President Mike Pence discusses coronavirus in Palm Beach County

Vice President Mike Pence discusses coronavirus in Palm Beach County

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:57s - Published < > Embed
Vice President Mike Pence discusses coronavirus in Palm Beach County

Vice President Mike Pence discusses coronavirus in Palm Beach County

The coronavirus outbreak took center stage on Friday when Vice President Mike Pence visited Palm Beach County.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pence says states will receive help if coronavirus spreads

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that the federal government is...
Seattle Times - Published

In California: Drain the reservoir, feds say, and all the latest on coronavirus

The feds want a reservoir near San Jose drained by Oct. 1 over earthquake fears. The court tells Kern...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Vice President Mike Pence In South Florida To Discuss Coronavirus [Video]Vice President Mike Pence In South Florida To Discuss Coronavirus

US Vice President Mike Pence joined Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Friday afternoon in South Florida to address coronavirus concerns.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:49Published

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Vice President Mike Pence discusses coronavirus in Palm Beach County [Video]FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Vice President Mike Pence discusses coronavirus in Palm Beach County

The coronavirus outbreak took center stage on Friday when Vice President Mike Pence visited Palm Beach County.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 07:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.