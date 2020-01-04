Both Republican Candidates Play Up Conservative Credentials 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:31s - Published Both Republican Candidates Play Up Conservative Credentials Kay Granger has the president's backing while both the Tarrant County and Wise County Sheriffs support Chris Putnam.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Politricks As Usual (Both Republican Candidates Play Up Conservative Credentials) - https://t.co/SeKUKXgoUx https://t.co/QfuvrYL2xd 2 days ago