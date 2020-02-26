Some study abroad programs canceled due to coronavirus

Global  

The University of Oregon said they are asking eight students who are studying in South Korea to return to the United States
But as kezi nine news reporter connor mccarthy shows us...living in a country that has been hard hit by the virus changes your perspective.

The university of oregon announced friday-- they are canceling their south korean study abroad program.

Jarvis: "we at the university understand this is unpredictable and it can go any direction but we are trying to be as prepared as possible."

Oregon state announced they are canceling spring and summer programs in china.

Clark: "we're not only mindful of the seriousness of the coronavirus.

We are aware of our requirements to act prudently and preventive ways."

And vacationers are calling travel agencies with tips on how to prepare for their holiday.

Voris: "we just tell them that we are looking at it one day at a time we're kind of watching what's out there."

Coronavirus concerns are growing.

Connor: "even though the united states hasn't seen that many cases compared to other countries, one eugene local says the perspective of the virus changes when you're living in a heavily infected country."

Mace: "it certainly grabs you the attention of how quickly this can spread."

Joshua mace is a eugene native and he's living the coronavirus epidemic on his military base in south korea.

" i call it almost kind of like zombie-like right now."

For the last 72 hours the military has advised personel like mace to stay indoors and only leave when necessary.

"it is a little weird looking outside right now and the kind of feeling is just that of none of us have been through anything like this before."

He says streets are empty and people are avoiding groups of more than 20.

Lines are forming in towns to get checked for the virus.

He say's the military has not given an exact date when this advisory will be lifted.

"i've never been through any sort of medical or pandemic type stuff.

It's one of those things i've only seen in movies.

Reporting in eugene connor mccarthy kezi nine



