Appeals court temporarily halts Trump policy

OF APPEALS -- TODAY -- HALTEDTHE CONTROVERSIAL "REMAIN INMEXICO" POLICY.

NINE ON YOURSIDE'S LUZDELIZA CABALLEROJOINS US NOW -- LUZDELIA --WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR PEOPLEON BOTH SIDES OF THE BORDER?PAT, VAL -- THE PROGRAM --OFFICIALLY CALLED "MIGRANTPROTECTION PROTOCOL" -- KEPTASYLUM SEEKERS IN MEXICO --WHILE CLAIMS WERE PROCESSED.WITH TODAY'S DECISION --PEOPLE WILL NOW BE ALLOWED TOWAIT FOR THOSE COURT DATES --IN THE U.S.AT PORTS ALL ALONG THESOUTHERN BORDER, THERE ARELITERALLY THOUSANDS OF PEOPLETHAT ARE POOLED, WAITING TO BEINTERVIEWED.

AS MANY AS 60-THOUSAND PEOPLE ARE WAITING INMEXICAN BORDER TOWNS -- FORTHEIR ASYLUM HEARINGS.

MARGOCOWAN -- A PIMA COUNTY PUBLICDEFENDER -- WHO RUNS THE "KEEPTUCSON TOGETHER PRO BONOCLINIC" -- SAYS MANY OF THOSEPEOPLE ARE RUNNING AWAY FROMHORRIFIC CIRCUMSTANCES.

WEINTERVIEW FAMILIES WHOSEFAMILIES HAVE BEENSLAUGHTERED, CHILDREN HAVEBEEN RAPED...AND OUR LAWS HAVEBEEN CREATED TO PROTECT PEOPLEFROM SUCH ATROCITIES.

TODAY'SRULING BY THE 9TH CIRCUITCOURT OF APPEALS -- PUTS THEPOLICY KEEPING THOSE PEOPLESOUTH OF THE BORDER -- ONHOLD.

AT LEAST TEMPORARILY.COWAN SAYS -- AT THIS POINT --IT'S NOT CLEAR HOW THE RULINGWILL PLAY OUT IN PRACTICE.WELL I DONT THINK THERES ANYDANGERS THAT PEOPLE ARE GOINGTO FLOOD THE BORDER, BUT I DOTHINK PEOPLE ARE WELL WITHINTHEIR RIGHTS TO PRESENTTHEMSELVES AND DECLARE THATTHEY WANT TO PURSUE AN ASYLUMCLAIM IN THE UNITED STATES ANDNOT BE REQUIRED TO REMAINOUTSIDE OF THE COUNTY.PROCESSING COULD TAKE A LONGTIME THOUGH IF ASYLUM SEEKERSDECIDE TO RUSH THE PORTS,ESPECIALLY SINCE THEADMINISTRATION LIMITS THENUMBER OF MIGRANTS IT SCREENSEACH DAY.

THOSE WHO AREADMITTED TO THE US COULDPOTENTIALLY BE DETAINED IN USFACILITIES WHILE THEY WAIT FORTHEIR IMMIGRATION COURTHEARINGS.COWAN TELLS KGUN 9 SHE EXPECTSTHE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ANDDEPARTMENT OF HOMELANDSECURITY TO APPEAL THISRULING.

THEY COULD ASK FOR ANEMERGENCY HEARING IN THE U.S.SUPREME COURT.

LUZDELIACABALLERO -- KGUN 9 ON YOURSIDE.THE 9TH CIRCUIT COURT OFAPPEALS -- ALSO RULI