South Bay Health Officials Adjust Response As Coronavirus Spreads

A third case of the novel coronavirus reported in Santa Clara County has changed the way the county's Public Health Department is handling the spread of the virus.

The county has enlisted and received state and federal help to curb further spread of the disease.

Betty Yu reports.

(2-28-20)
