Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Henry: Wenger comparison would be the best

Henry: Wenger comparison would be the best

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:14s - Published < > Embed
Henry: Wenger comparison would be the best

Henry: Wenger comparison would be the best

Thierry Henry says it would be 'the best' if he received comparisons to Arsene Wenger as he prepares for his first MLS campaign as Montreal Impact head coach.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Welsh_Gooner

Welshy @GoonerCrocit Why would anybody want to stop talking about Wenger in the same way why would anybody want to every s… https://t.co/z3tICnfn5n 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.