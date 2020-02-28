Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump wins bid to block McGahn testimony

Trump wins bid to block McGahn testimony

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
Trump wins bid to block McGahn testimony

Trump wins bid to block McGahn testimony

A U.S. appeals court handed President Donald Trump a major legal victory on Friday by dismissing a Democratic-led congressional panel&apos;s lawsuit seeking to enforce a subpoena for testimony from former White House Counsel Donald McGahn.

Freddie Joyner has more
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump wins bid to block McGahn testimony sought by House Democrats

A U.S. appeals court handed President Donald Trump a major legal victory on Friday by dismissing a...
Reuters - Published

US appeals court side with Trump in fight over lawyer’s testimony

Decision over subpoena for former White House counsel Don McGahn is a setback for House Democrats
FT.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.