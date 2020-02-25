Pompeo hails 'decisive step toward peace' in Afghanistan

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was in Doha, Qatar for the signing of a deal with Taliban insurgents on Saturday that could pave the way toward a full withdrawal of foreign soldiers from Afghanistan and represent a step toward ending the 18-year-war in the nation.



Recent related videos from verified sources Pompeo: US will sign agreement with Taliban 'if and only if' there's reduction in violence Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. is considering signing an agreement with the Taliban. He said they would only sign if the week-long reduction in violence is successful. According to CNN,.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published 4 days ago