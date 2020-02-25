Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pompeo hails 'decisive step toward peace' in Afghanistan

Pompeo hails 'decisive step toward peace' in Afghanistan

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
Pompeo hails 'decisive step toward peace' in Afghanistan

Pompeo hails 'decisive step toward peace' in Afghanistan

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was in Doha, Qatar for the signing of a deal with Taliban insurgents on Saturday that could pave the way toward a full withdrawal of foreign soldiers from Afghanistan and represent a step toward ending the 18-year-war in the nation.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pompeo: US will sign agreement with Taliban 'if and only if' there's reduction in violence [Video]Pompeo: US will sign agreement with Taliban 'if and only if' there's reduction in violence

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. is considering signing an agreement with the Taliban. He said they would only sign if the week-long reduction in violence is successful. According to CNN,..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.