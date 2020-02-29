Global  

U.S.-Taliban sign historic troop withdrawal deal in Doha

The United States signed a deal with Taliban insurgents on Saturday that could pave the way toward a full withdrawal of foreign soldiers from Afghanistan and represent a step toward ending the 18-year-war there.

Lauren Anthony reports.
