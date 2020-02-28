Global  

A look inside the Vatican's secret wartime archives of Pope Pius XII

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
The Vatican will on March 2 open up its archives on the wartime pontificate of Pius XII to allow scholars to probe accusations that he turned a blind eye to the Holocaust, but they will find he helped Jews behind the scenes, Holy See officials say.

Francesca Lynagh reports.
