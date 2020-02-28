A look inside the Vatican's secret wartime archives of Pope Pius XII 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:06s - Published A look inside the Vatican's secret wartime archives of Pope Pius XII The Vatican will on March 2 open up its archives on the wartime pontificate of Pius XII to allow scholars to probe accusations that he turned a blind eye to the Holocaust, but they will find he helped Jews behind the scenes, Holy See officials say. Francesca Lynagh reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources WWII-Era Pope’s Secret Archives to Be Opened The secret archives of the World War II-era pope, Pius the 12th, are set to be opened to scholars. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:48Published 3 days ago