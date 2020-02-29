Global  

US increases travel restrictions as Trump confirms first coronavirus death

President Donald Trump has said the first US death from the Covid-19 coronavirus was a woman in her late 50s with a high medical risk.

Mr Trump said 22 people in the US have been infected by the virus and additional cases in the country are likely but added that healthy Americans should be able to recover if they contract Covid-19.

The president added that he is considering closing the US border with Mexico to guard against the spread of the virus.

Vice president Mike Pence announced that the US is banning travel to Iran in response to the outbreak and elevating travel warnings to regions of Italy and South Korea.
