College Recruiter Fired After Lining Students by Skin Color, Hair Texture at Oklahoma High School

College Recruiter Fired After Lining Students by Skin Color, Hair Texture at Oklahoma High School

College Recruiter Fired After Lining Students by Skin Color, Hair Texture at Oklahoma High School

High school students in Oklahoma City were allegedly asked to line up by the color of their skin, and then their hair was allegedly ranked from "nappy" to not.
Recruiter told Oklahoma students to line up by skin color

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A college recruiter was fired after high school students in Oklahoma City said...
