Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > U.S. to withdraw troops from Afghanistan in deal

U.S. to withdraw troops from Afghanistan in deal

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:28s - Published < > Embed
U.S. to withdraw troops from Afghanistan in deal

U.S. to withdraw troops from Afghanistan in deal

U.S. and Taliban leaders have signed a peace agreement, the first step in ending the war in Afghanistan.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

US, Taliban Sign Deal To End War In Afghanistan

(RFE/RL) — The United States has signed a *historic agreement* with the that could lead to the...
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphBBC NewsNYTimes.com


U.S. signs peace deal with Taliban agreeing to full withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan

DOHA, Qatar — The United States and the Taliban signed a peace deal Saturday that calls for the...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comDelawareonlineNYTimes.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

SkygazerLily

SkygazerLily 🌸🎼🌱🧘‍♀️📖 RT @Malinowski: Two weeks ago in Munich, @SecPompeo made a commitment to me and other members of Congress: the Afghan peace deal would NOT… 30 seconds ago

proudamericanmm

Deplorable Rocky🎸 🇺🇸 RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: The US and Taliban have signed a historic peace deal, in which the US has agreed to withdraw all troops from Afghani… 44 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Praises Deal With Afghanistan [Video]Trump Praises Deal With Afghanistan

President Donald Trump said he would personally meet with leaders of the Taliban. He rejected criticism of the U.S. making a deal with the insurgents in Afghanistan. The deal paves the way for a full..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

US and Taliban sign historic peace deal [Video]US and Taliban sign historic peace deal

02: A peace deal between the United States and the Taliban has been sealed, as the US agrees to withdraw all of its troops from Afghanistan.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.