Nursing Home Patients, Staff Show 'Some Sort Of Symptoms' Of Coronavirus

Two of three confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington state had links to a long-term care facility in the city of Kirkland.

ThatsSoNickyZ

Nicky Z Beats 🇯🇲 RT @azeen: WA state public health officials w/coronavirus updates: -1 death (a man in his 50s w/underlying conditions) -2 additional conf… 1 minute ago

duer_carol

duca @TomJChicago Look at the story about the nursing home in Washington and how many are showing signs, staff and patients. This is really bad. 2 minutes ago

peacemaker991

JMC RT @EpsilonTheory: Please read. This is SEPARATE from the death in Wash. The first home-grown US cluster: 52 people (27 patients and 25 st… 2 minutes ago

HermioneIsHere

Hermione RT @Yankees_NY_: @MaryKateClark @MstrKnowItAll I think it may be in response to the nursing home in Kirkland. Approximately 27 of 108 patie… 5 minutes ago


Two of three confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington state had links to a long-term care facility in the city of Kirkland. According to Reuters, state health officials say more than 50 other..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Female Taken to NE Medical Center for Coronavirus Testing [Video]Female Taken to NE Medical Center for Coronavirus Testing

The woman&apos;s symptoms, what medical staff is monitoring and what you can do to protect yourself.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:04Published

