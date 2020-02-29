US Surgeon General To Americans: Stop With The Face Masks Now

US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams' tweet on Saturday was sharp and to the point.

"STOP BUYING MASKS!" They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can't get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!

Washing your hands, staying home when sick and other "everyday preventive actions" are the best protections, Adams said.

Wash your hands often.

Use soap and water, and scrub for at least 20 seconds.