Biden Bounces Back

Joe Biden has won the South Carolina primary, giving his campaign a much needed boost.

But there are already signs that the former Veep might struggle to maintain the momentum.
Key black lawmaker's backing factors big in Biden's South Carolina win - poll

South Carolina breathed new life into Joe Biden's bid for the Democratic presidential nomination...
Reuters India - Published

Biden wins South Carolina, hopes for Super Tuesday momentum

Biden wins South Carolina, hopes for Super Tuesday momentumJoe Biden scored a convincing victory in South Carolina's Democratic primary on Saturday, riding a...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Denver PostReuters IndiaIndian Express



david_m_wagner

David M. Wagner @MattWalshBlog 3/ Biden is Boomie. He has no brain. He bounces back from terrible buffets because he is weighted to… https://t.co/iugLu7nbye 58 minutes ago

Hammbear

Keen Observer RT @lionel_trolling: if biden is the nominee i hope he's doing some kind of senility rope-a-dope where he suddenly bounces back and is sup… 1 day ago

lionel_trolling

John Ganz if biden is the nominee i hope he's doing some kind of senility rope-a-dope where he suddenly bounces back and is super sharp 1 day ago

jjv124

josh valentine @danwentzel @Redistrict Yes to some of that but, if Biden bounces back and the narrative changes to that then pete… https://t.co/OJO5Otm9Gz 1 day ago

RatFlatBlog

Millenarian🌽 @SamAdlerBell @ewarren But he’s ruled out that alliance if Biden leads him in delegate!! Which could happen!!! All… https://t.co/Mgq9KHPwz7 2 days ago

jjv124

josh valentine @EldritchKid @BigGrooms96 @chrislhayes @BenjaminPDixon Actual voters who were black you are talking a one or two pe… https://t.co/7b1KzJ7eTZ 2 days ago

LvCa2

Kathy I admire Joe Biden. He's been lied about lately, and always bounces back. He did an excellent job as our Vice Pres… https://t.co/UyBgOf3LFO 3 days ago

SCompoccia

Salvatore Compoccia @NateSilver538 So if you're Biden, do you want Bloomberg to be more or less competitive? And what if Biden bounces… https://t.co/JEfolsLNMd 3 days ago


Bloomberg Not Liked In South Carolina [Video]Bloomberg Not Liked In South Carolina

Michael Bloomberg was not on the ballot for South Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary. According to Reuters, Bloomberg will appear in the ballot for the first time on Super Tuesday. Edison..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Former Vice President Joe Biden Projected To Win South Carolina Primary [Video]Former Vice President Joe Biden Projected To Win South Carolina Primary

South Carolina voters hit the polls Saturday for the state's Democratic primary, and it's looking like a big night for former Vice President Joe Biden; TV 10/55's Scott Rapoport reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:12Published

