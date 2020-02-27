Global  

Coronavirus Uncertainty Sparks Worse Week On Wall Street In A Decade

Coronavirus Uncertainty Sparks Worse Week On Wall Street In A Decade

Coronavirus Uncertainty Sparks Worse Week On Wall Street In A Decade

The stock market had it's worst week in more than a decade, plunging more than 3,500 points, due to fears of the financial impact of the coronavirus.

Devin Fehely has more on the economic outlook amid this evolving health crisis.
