Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Berlin International Film Festival > Iranian film about living under autocratic regime wins top prize at Berlin Film Festival

Iranian film about living under autocratic regime wins top prize at Berlin Film Festival

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Iranian film about living under autocratic regime wins top prize at Berlin Film Festival

Iranian film about living under autocratic regime wins top prize at Berlin Film Festival

Mohammed Rasouof's Iranian drama 'There Is No Evil,' a powerful rebuke to the brutal and repressive regime in Tehran, has won the Golden Bear for best film at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival.View on euronews
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Iranian dissident, teen abortion drama take top prizes at Berlin film fest

Dissident Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof on Saturday won the top prize at the Berlin film...
Japan Today - Published

Golden Bear goes to Iranian film 'There Is No Evil'

The Golden Bear, the top prize of the Berlin International Film Festival, went to dissident Iranian...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •BBC News



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nikita Vlasov wins top prize at the Russian Outdoor Film Festival [Video]Nikita Vlasov wins top prize at the Russian Outdoor Film Festival

Nikita Vlasov wins top prize at the Russian Outdoor Film Festival

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:35Published

Heimat Is A Space In Time Movie [Video]Heimat Is A Space In Time Movie

Heimat Is A Space In Time Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Winner of the Caligari Prize at the Berlin Film Festival, this powerful cinematic essay, shot in luminous black and white, director Thomas..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.