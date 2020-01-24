Iranian film about living under autocratic regime wins top prize at Berlin Film Festival 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:43s - Published Iranian film about living under autocratic regime wins top prize at Berlin Film Festival Mohammed Rasouof's Iranian drama 'There Is No Evil,' a powerful rebuke to the brutal and repressive regime in Tehran, has won the Golden Bear for best film at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival.View on euronews