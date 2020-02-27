Storm Jorge brings more heavy rain and strong winds to the UK

Flood-hit villages are being braced for further misery today (Sat) as Storm Jorge brings more heavy rain and strong winds to the UK.

Rain-soaked areas in East Yorkshire have been battered by torrential downpours for several days causing the River Aire to bust its banks and leave an area the size of Lake Windermere under water.

More than 78 homes and businesses have already been flooded in the area and residents at risk of more flooding have been urged to prepare by moving valuables upstairs.

Water levels rose again today in Snaith where 23 properties have already been confirmed as flooded and a further 60 have been evacuated.

In nearby East Cowick, 50 properties have flooded and a further 35 have been evacuated.

In West Cowick, 30 properties are at risk of flooding today, the Environment Agency said.

More than four tonnes of sandbags have been deployed to the area as the Environment Agency has issued eight of its 80 flood warnings on the River Aire.

Emergency services have today (29/2) distributed more defences while houses in surrounding villages have been evacuated as the devastation enters its fifth day.

The Priory Church is being used as a makeshift relief centre for evacuated residents as all but one road into the town has been left submerged under water.

The Environment Agency has warned water levels will remain high and are likely to stay high for several days.

Adam Tunningley, from the Environment Agency, said: "With the way the washlands are full at the moment and the River Aire is still high, although going down, it will be remaining high for several days I'm afraid." Penny Donno, interim head of children and young people's support and safeguarding services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: "The council and its partners are working around the clock to respond to the needs of residents in the affected areas.

"We are constantly monitoring the conditions on the ground in East Cowick, West Cowick, Snaith and the surrounding areas and are responding accordingly to support residents.

"As a precaution vulnerable residents from the Lidgate and West Cowick areas are being evacuated.

"Sandbags are constantly being delivered to the at-risk areas and people who are at risk of flooding and have not yet evacuated their properties are encouraged to do so.

"Our staff will remain in the affected areas around the clock across the weekend and for as long as they are needed during this emergency situation." Humberside Police have asked people not to drive in the area as there is only one passable road through Snaith.