‘After surgical strike & Balakot ops, India now at par with US & Israel’: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah addressed gathering at a NSG event in Kolkata.

Shah inaugurated a series of NSG facilities at Manesar, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai.

He said, “In the next five years all requests placed before the government by the NSG would be met.

NSG will be made into a complete commando force be it training, modern weapons, facilities of family members among others.

India will keep NSG at least two steps ahead of other forces in the world.” He also added, “Prior to the surgical strike and air strike only two countries in the world – the US and Israel - were known who can enter enemy territory and avenge the killing of their soldiers.

But now I believe India’s name has been added to the list.”