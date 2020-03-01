030120AnchorDBlock

At ending the 18-year war in afghanistan..... the war is america's longest... under the agreement, the u-s will begin withdrawing thousands of troops in exchange for taliban commitments to prevent afghanistan from being a launchpad for terrorist attacks..

If the taliban meet their commitments, all american troops would leave in 14 months.

Nat sounf meanwhile afghans are already celebrating the peace deal... the islamic extremists who sheltered osama bin laden..

Agreed to reduce violence, reject al-qaeda, fight isis and enter into a possible power sharing agreement with the afghan government... president donald trump said he expects that american troops will be coming home from afghanistan starting "immediately.... president trump told reporters that he'll personally meet with taliban leaders soon..

But didn't specify where.

The president says america has done the region and world a service in killing terrorists there..

But it's time to bring u-s forces home.... we've had tremendous success in afghanistan and the killing of terrorists, but it's time after all these years to go and to bring our people back home.

We want to bring our people back home.

If you are a heavy smoker you might want to get screened for lung cancer... that 's beacuse a new study shows many heavy smokers are not getting screened for lung cancer... c-d-c researchers looked at data from 10 states... and found nearly 13-percent of adults met the criteria for lung cancer screenings... but among those... over 87-percent... did not receive a c-t scan in the last 12 months... the u-s preventive services task force recommends adults ages 55 to 80... who are current... or former heavy smokers.... to be screened for the disease... lung cancer is the leading cause of death in the country.... also in health-care news.... a new poll from nbc news and the commonwealth fund shows health care is a top concern ... in the upcoming presidential election... about 30-percent of voters are very or moderately worried about being able to afford health insurance and prescription drugs.... and nearly 80-percent believe reducing health costs should be a high priority for the next president.... almost half of voters with health-related debt .... say they have used their savings ... including retirement money ... to pay their medical bills.,.... now the latest on the worldwide coronavirus outbreak:..

Health officials say the u-s now has its first confirmed death from the disease.... it happened at a hospital outside seattle..... meanwhile, the white house is announcing new steps to slow the disease's spread... nbc's chris pollone reports.... ."

Nats briefing) as the white house details new measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus... word of the first confirmed death in the u-s from the disease.

(s/ president donald trump unfortunately, one person passed away overnight.

Washington state health officials say a man died while being treated in a seattle area hospital.

(s/ dr. jeffrey duchin, public health officer - seattle and king county washington :16-:24 the person who died was a patient at evergreen hospital who had underlying health conditions.

He was a male in his fifties.

Washington governor jay inslee declaring a state of emergency after at least four people tested positive in the state it will allow public officials to respond more quickly to new cases.

Vice president mike pence... leading the white house coronavirus effort... says new cases are likely... but: (s/ vice president mike pence :36-:40 the threat to americans of coronavirus remains low the u-s is instituting new travel restrictions on foreigners who have recently been to iran... and discouraging americans from traveling to hard-hit areas of italy and south korea.

(s/ alex azar, secretary of health and human services :51-:56 we want to lower the amount of travel to and from the most impacted areas doctors say most people who get coronavirus will recover... the c-d-c says there are now 22 active cases of coronavirus in the united states.... the time is now