Top 10 Movie Moments That Made Us Love Brad Pitt

For this list, we’re taking a look at Brad Pitt’s sexiest, funniest and/or most endearing big screen moments from his illustrious career so far.

These are the movie moments that made us love Brad Pitt.

Our countdown includes “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Fight Club,” “Burn After Reading,” and more!

For this list, we’re taking a look at Brad Pitt’s sexiest, funniest and/or most endearing big screen moments from his illustrious career so far.

These are the movie moments that made us love Brad Pitt.