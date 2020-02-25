50th District fight to fill Duncan Hunter's seat 2 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 04:52s - Published 50th District fight to fill Duncan Hunter's seat The fight for the 50th Congressional District is heating up days before Super Tuesday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Recent related news from verified sources California congressman’s vacated seat unleashes GOP slugfest LAKESIDE, California (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter’s resignation from Congress last...

Seattle Times - Published 5 days ago





You Might Like

Tweets about this