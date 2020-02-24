Global  

Prime Minister says he has confidence in embattled Home Secretary

Prime Minister says he has confidence in embattled Home Secretary

Prime Minister says he has confidence in embattled Home Secretary

The Prime Minister has confirmed he “absolutely” has full confidence in Home Secretary Priti Patel after her most senior adviser quit and levelled bullying accusations against her.
