Boise State baseball gets their first wins on a historical weekend 8 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 02:05s - Published Boise State baseball gets their first wins on a historical weekend The Boise State Broncos won their first games in more than 40 years, BSU defeated Northern Colorado on Friday night and two more times on Saturday.

