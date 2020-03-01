Global  

Tom Steyer Drops Out Of The 2020 Presidential Race

Billionaire and liberal activist Tom Steyer dropped out of the 2020 Democratc primary.

According to Business Insider, he came in third place in South Carolina.

He only made it to 11 percent of the vote, missing the 15 percent minimum threshold to earn statewide delegates.

Steyer, estimated to be worth $1.6 billion, spent $253.7 million on his presidential campaign.

He said: “I said that if I didn't see a path to winning, I would suspend my campaign."
