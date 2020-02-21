South Korea Closes Churches As Coronavirus Tally Passes 3,500

According to Reuters, Churches on Sunday were closed in South Korea, with many holding online services instead.

The closings come after 376 new coronavirus infections took the tally to 3,526 cases.

That came a day after the biggest daily jump in South Korea’s battle with the largest virus outbreak outside China.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the death toll of 17 was unchanged from Saturday.