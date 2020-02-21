South Korea Closes Churches As Coronavirus Tally Passes 3,500
Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:38s - Published
30 minutes ago < > Embed
South Korea Closes Churches As Coronavirus Tally Passes 3,500
According to Reuters, Churches on Sunday were closed in South Korea, with many holding online services instead.
The closings come after 376 new coronavirus infections took the tally to 3,526 cases.
That came a day after the biggest daily jump in South Korea’s battle with the largest virus outbreak outside China.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the death toll of 17 was unchanged from Saturday.
Recent related news from verified sources
Churches were closed in South Korea on Sunday with many holding online services instead, as... Reuters - Published 17 hours ago
SEOUL, South Korea — Cases of a new virus swelled Friday in South Korea, and a city that's home to... WorldNews - Published 1 week ago
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources