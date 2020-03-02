Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:10s - Published < > Embed
Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Tonight, temperatures fall into the mid and upper 20s with west winds around 5 to 15 mph under partly cloudy skies.

It will be a little cooler Monday with highs back in the upper 30s and partly cloudy skies.

A steady breeze between 10-15 mph out of the west will make it feel as much as ten degrees cooler.

A clipper system on Tuesday will bring a chance of some wintry mix and rain showers.

Most of the precipitation should remain further north towards the U.P.

But some of that moisture may stray further south.

Temperatures will remain above average all week with the return of potentially more 40s and sunny skies next weekend.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.