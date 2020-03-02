Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Tonight, temperatures fall into the mid and upper 20s with west winds around 5 to 15 mph under partly cloudy skies.

It will be a little cooler Monday with highs back in the upper 30s and partly cloudy skies.

A steady breeze between 10-15 mph out of the west will make it feel as much as ten degrees cooler.

A clipper system on Tuesday will bring a chance of some wintry mix and rain showers.

Most of the precipitation should remain further north towards the U.P.

But some of that moisture may stray further south.

Temperatures will remain above average all week with the return of potentially more 40s and sunny skies next weekend.