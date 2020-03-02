Global  

Alameda County Declares Public Health Emergency As Coronavirus Cases Rise

Five new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus were confirmed across the Bay Area on Sunday.

Alameda County declared a local public health emergency and health officials said that the rise in cases is not unexpected.

Juliette Goodrich reports.

(3-1-2020)
