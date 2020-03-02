Global  

Blue Jackets stage remarkable comeback against the Canucks

Blue Jackets stage remarkable comeback against the Canucks

Blue Jackets stage remarkable comeback against the Canucks

Starting the 3rd period down 3-1 to the Canucks, the Blue Jackets reel off four unanswered goals to stun Vancouver and capture two huge points in the push for the playoffs
Blue Jackets score 4 unanswered goals in comeback win over Canucks

Zach Werenski and Emil Bemstrom scored on power plays during Columbus' four-goal, third-period rally...
CBC.ca - Published


