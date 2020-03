Rideshare drivers cautious over coronavirus 22 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:37s - Published Uber sends message to drivers. Uber sends message to drivers. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Rideshare drivers cautious over coronavirus UBER IS ALSO TELLING DRIVERS TOMAINTAIN CLEANLINESS AND KEEP ACLOSE EYE FOR ANY SICKPASSENGERS.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER AUSTINCARTER IS LIVE WITH THECORONAVIRUS WARNING ISSUED TODRIVERS IN THE U-S.FOR RIDE SHARE DRIVERSTHISIS NEW TERRITORY DRIVERSDON'T USUALLY OVERTHINK THECONCEPT OF FOLKS GETTING INTHEIR VEHICLES BUT UBER ISURGING DRIVERS TO KEEP A CLOSEEYE...NATS VALLEY UBER DRIVERS -ON ALERT ((SOT)) FRANKIEGUARINO "ONE OF MY BEST FRIENDSTHAT I'VE ALWAYS CARRIED IS ADISINFECTANT SPRAY CAN" FRIDAY- DRIVERS GETTING THIS IN-APPMESSAGE SAYING UBER - ISWORKING CLOSELY WITH PUBLICHEALTH AUTHORITIES -- OVERCORONAVIRUS CONCERNS -- ANDURGING DRIVERS TO PROTECTTHEMSELVES...((SOT)) FRANKIE GUARINO"ANYBODY IN THE LAST FOUR YEARSTHAT I'VE BEEN DRIVING HASANYTHING CONTAGIOUS, I WILLABSOLUTELY STOP IN-BETWEENPASSENGERS AND CLEAN THE INSIDEOF THE CAR AS WELL" DRIVERSLIKE FRANKIE GUARINO -- STAYINGPREPARED ((SOT)) FRANKIEGUARINO "WE DO HAVE PEOPLE FROMALL OVER THE WORLD THAT TRAVELHERE, AND OF COURSE THE VIRUSIS NOT CONTAINED TO JUST ONEREGION" THE MESSAGE TO DRIVERS- URGING FOLKS IF THEY FEELSICK, TO STAY AT HOME -- WASHYOUR HANDS FREQUENTLY -- COVERTO PASSENGERS IF THEY ARESICK ((SOT)) FRANKIE GUARINO"PLEASE TAKE THE PROPERMEASURES OF NOT COMING INTO THEVEHICLES"A UBER SPOKESPERSON TELLING METODAY THAT THE COMPANY IS INCLOSE CONTACT LOCAL PUBLICHEALTH ORGANIZATIONS AND WILLFOLLOW ANY OF THEIRRECOMMENDATIONS AC 13 ANWE HAVE A LOT MORE INFORMATIONON WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT





