Sooryavanshi | Trailer Breakdown | Akshay K, Ajay D, Ranveer S, Katrina K | Rohit Shetty |
Akshay Kumar return to action films with Sooryavanshi is everything you thought it would be and much more.
The 4 minute long trailer of Rohit Shetty's film dropped today and everything from the action, emotions to dialogues in this blockbuster trailer will make you hope that 24 March came early.
Check out our breakdown of the Sooryavanshi trailer here.
|Ahead of 'Sooryavanshi' trailer launch, Ranveer clicked a candid selfie with not only Akshay Kumar...
|The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, and is expected to release on March...
'Sooryavanshi' trailer out
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's next film, the Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The most awaited trailer of the film is to release today.
