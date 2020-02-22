Global  

Cabinet arrives for emergency meeting on coronavirus

Widespread transmission of coronavirus in the UK is "highly likely", Public Health England (PHE) has warned, as the Prime Minister gathers ministers for an emergency Cobra meeting.

Professor Paul Cosford, emeritus medical director of PHE, said more cases could be challenging for the UK and urged people to take simple steps such as washing their hands to reduce the risk of infection.
