Marshall County Courthouse closed through May 1 due to coronavirus

Noon.

Just a few hours ago, the marshall county commission decided to keep the courthouse closed until may.

Waay31s sierra phillips was at the emergency meeting this morning.

Sierra, what does this mean for people in marshall county?

The courthouse was originally schedule to reopen on april 6th but the commission voted to keep it closed to the public until at least may the 4th!

For now, courthouse employees can still work inside the building.

Only 24 people were allowed in the meeting.

The yellow stickers you see on the chairs were used to mark where people could sit in order to stay 6 feet apart.

Commissioners also discussed the families first coronavirus response act that requires some employers to provide up to 12 weeks of paid sick leave for reasons related to the coronavirus.

Because of this new law, the county attorney said it's now up to district commissioners and department heads to decide if they want employees to work from home or not at all.

During the meeting, sheriff phil sims asked the commission to consider hazard pay for his department.

He's asking for 200 dollars a month per employee since their jobs are essential to keep people safe.

The commission plans to discuss it at their next meeting.

Reporting live in marshall county sierra phillips waay31 news.




