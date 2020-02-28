Global  

Film critiquing Iranian death penalty wins Berlin's Golden Bear

Film critiquing Iranian death penalty wins Berlin's Golden Bear

Film critiquing Iranian death penalty wins Berlin's Golden Bear

&quot;There Is No Evil&quot; explores the moral dilemmas thrust on those who carry out executions and the consequences of defiance for them and those around them.

Director Mohammad Rasoulof was not allowed to leave Iran to pick up the award as he faces propaganda charges over his earlier films.
