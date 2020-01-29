Global  

Some Americans Are Scared to Drink Corona Beer Amid Coronavirus Epidemic

Some Americans Are Scared to Drink Corona Beer Amid Coronavirus Epidemic

Some Americans Are Scared to Drink Corona Beer Amid Coronavirus Epidemic

737 American beer drinkers were questioned in a new survey conducted by 5W Public Relations.

According to the survey, 38 percent of Americans are refusing to buy Corona beer as COVID-19 spreads across the globe.
Early Addition: One Third Of American Beer Consumers Won't Drink Corona Because Of Coronavirus

Early Addition: One Third Of American Beer Consumers Won't Drink Corona Because Of CoronavirusBecause Americans are idiots, check out today's midday links: baller fishtank, Weinstein juror goes...
Gothamist - Published


Corona Beer-Coronavirus Controversy

A survey shows that 38% of Americans wouldn't buy Corona beer "under any circumstances" because of the novel coronavirus outbreak, and another 14% said they wouldn't order a Corona in public.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:40Published

Japan and U.S. evacuate citizens in Wuhan amid virus outbreak

WUHAN, CHINA — According to Bloomberg, China has confirmed over 5,900 cases of coronavirus nationwide and at least 132 deaths. About 60 thousand patients are being monitored. The number of..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:38Published

