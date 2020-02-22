Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > South Korea > South Korea church leader apologises over coronavirus outbreak

South Korea church leader apologises over coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:10s - Published < > Embed
South Korea church leader apologises over coronavirus outbreak

South Korea church leader apologises over coronavirus outbreak

South Korea has the largest number of infections outside China, with the total rising to 4,335.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

South Korea coronavirus cases surge due to church, hospital outbreaks

Coronavirus cases in South Korea almost doubled on Saturday to 346 and officials flagged the tally...
Reuters - Published

On hands and knees, leader of church at centre of South Korea's coronavirus outbreak apologises

The leader of the religious sect at the centre of South Korea's coronavirus outbreak has got onto his...
SBS - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

EvilSarkar

BHODROH_LOKH RT @Advaidism: Coronavirus : South Korea church leader apologises for virus spread. It's a warning to all religious leaders, don't mess wi… 41 seconds ago

NewsGrit

News Grit South Korea church leader apologizes for virus spread #NewsGrit https://t.co/2OPXX4PKJq 2 minutes ago

meadllar

Meadllar 🇨🇦 RT @nytimes: To his followers, Lee Man-hee, who founded the Shincheonji church, is a descendant of ancient kings, “the angel” Jesus sent fo… 2 minutes ago

techieperson

Jyoti Choudrie BBC News - Coronavirus: South Korea church leader apologises for virus spread https://t.co/Bq6JYFal9G 3 minutes ago

tellrhonda

Rhonda 🌶 RT @BuzzFeedNews: The leader of a Christian sect has apologized for the role his followers played in spreading the coronavirus in South Kor… 4 minutes ago

AfricaZilla

AfricaZilla Coronavirus: South Korea church leader apologises for virus spread https://t.co/P4NEWe0NoJ https://t.co/GSvT3z3Kpj 4 minutes ago

geniusliterally

Number 7 RT @BBCLBicker: The leader of the Shincheonji Church at the center of South Korea’s coronavirus outbreak gets down on his knees and bows to… 7 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

WHO Declares Risk of Coronavirus Is 'Very High at a Global Level' [Video]WHO Declares Risk of Coronavirus Is 'Very High at a Global Level'

The World Health Organization (WHO) upgraded the risk of the spread of coronavirus on Friday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

Coronavirus: S. Korea sect leader apologises for infections [Video]Coronavirus: S. Korea sect leader apologises for infections

PLEASE EDIT

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.