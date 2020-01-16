Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nirbhaya Case: Hanging delayed for the 3rd time, when will the convicts be hanged? | Oneindia

Nirbhaya Case: Hanging delayed for the 3rd time, when will the convicts be hanged? | Oneindia

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:23s - Published < > Embed
Nirbhaya Case: Hanging delayed for the 3rd time, when will the convicts be hanged? | Oneindia

Nirbhaya Case: Hanging delayed for the 3rd time, when will the convicts be hanged? | Oneindia

THE 4 CONVICTS WERE SUPPOSED TO BE HANGED TOMORROW AT 6 AM BUT FOR THE 3RD TIME THE HANGING HAS BEEN STALLED.

JUST A DAY BEFORE THE HANGING, TODAY ONE OF THE CONVICTS PAWAN GUPTA FILED A MERCY PLEA WITH THE PRESIDENT AFTER THE SUPREME COURT REJECTED HIS CURATIVE PETITION TODAY BUT THAT TOO HAS BEEN REJECTED BY THE PRESIDENT SO NOW AS THE LAW STATES THAT A PERSON CAN'T BE HANGED TILL 14 DAYS OF REJECTION OF THE MERCY PETITION, SO FOR THE THIRD TIME NOW THEIR HANGING HAS BEEN STALLED.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SameerKhan_1993

Sameer Khan RT @maryashakil: No closure for #nirbhaya’s parents. Hanging of her rapists delayed again. This is a classic case where convicts know the l… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nirbhaya case: All four convicts to be hanged on Feb 1st 6am | Oneindia News [Video]Nirbhaya case: All four convicts to be hanged on Feb 1st 6am | Oneindia News

ENDING SUSPENSE OVER THE EXECUTION OF THE 4 CONVICTS OF THE NIRBHAYA GANGRAPE AND MURDER CASE, FINALLY A NEW DATE HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED. DELHI'S PATIALA HOUSE COURT HAS ISSUED A FRESH DEATH WARRANT..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:32Published

Asha Devi recalls endless struggle as execution of convicts is delayed| OneIndia News [Video]Asha Devi recalls endless struggle as execution of convicts is delayed| OneIndia News

The 4 Nirbhaya case convicts' hanging has been put on hold for now after one of the accused men filed a mercy plea. Legal rules dictate that an execution can be held only 14 days after the order on the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.