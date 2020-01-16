Nirbhaya Case: Hanging delayed for the 3rd time, when will the convicts be hanged? | Oneindia
THE 4 CONVICTS WERE SUPPOSED TO BE HANGED TOMORROW AT 6 AM BUT FOR THE 3RD TIME THE HANGING HAS BEEN STALLED.
JUST A DAY BEFORE THE HANGING, TODAY ONE OF THE CONVICTS PAWAN GUPTA FILED A MERCY PLEA WITH THE PRESIDENT AFTER THE SUPREME COURT REJECTED HIS CURATIVE PETITION TODAY BUT THAT TOO HAS BEEN REJECTED BY THE PRESIDENT SO NOW AS THE LAW STATES THAT A PERSON CAN'T BE HANGED TILL 14 DAYS OF REJECTION OF THE MERCY PETITION, SO FOR THE THIRD TIME NOW THEIR HANGING HAS BEEN STALLED.
The 4 Nirbhaya case convicts' hanging has been put on hold for now after one of the accused men filed a mercy plea. Legal rules dictate that an execution can be held only 14 days after the order on the..