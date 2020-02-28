Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Wash your hands to the national anthem': UK minister's coronavirus advice

'Wash your hands to the national anthem': UK minister's coronavirus advice

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
'Wash your hands to the national anthem': UK minister's coronavirus advice

'Wash your hands to the national anthem': UK minister's coronavirus advice

Jacob Rees-Mogg was among senior British ministers arriving in central London on Monday for a cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the burgeoning coronavirus epidemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Wash hands to the national anthem to avoid coronavirus' [Video]'Wash hands to the national anthem to avoid coronavirus'

Jacob Rees-Mogg advises people to wash their hands to the national anthem, as he arrived at the Cabinet Office for an emergency Cobra meeting. The government is having talks on the coronavirus..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:10Published

Boris Johnson reassures public following virus death [Video]Boris Johnson reassures public following virus death

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reassured the public that the coronavirus is the government's top priority following the death of a Briton on board a cruise ship in Japan. Mr Johnson said the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.