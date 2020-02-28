'Wash your hands to the national anthem': UK minister's coronavirus advice

Jacob Rees-Mogg was among senior British ministers arriving in central London on Monday for a cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the burgeoning coronavirus epidemic.



Recent related videos from verified sources 'Wash hands to the national anthem to avoid coronavirus' Jacob Rees-Mogg advises people to wash their hands to the national anthem, as he arrived at the Cabinet Office for an emergency Cobra meeting. The government is having talks on the coronavirus.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:10Published 6 hours ago Boris Johnson reassures public following virus death Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reassured the public that the coronavirus is the government's top priority following the death of a Briton on board a cruise ship in Japan. Mr Johnson said the.. Credit: ODN Duration: 02:01Published 3 days ago