Supreme Court Rejects Bump Stocks Ban Appeal

Supreme Court Rejects Bump Stocks Ban AppealThe Supreme Court has rejected the bump stocks ban appeal.
U.S. Supreme Court rejects challenge to ban on gun 'bump stocks'

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed a bid by gun rights advocates to overturn President Donald...
Reuters - Published



