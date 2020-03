Alligator is freed after spending 25 years in a basement

SHOWS: GROVEPORT, OHIO, UNITED STATES (FEBRUARY 27, 2020) (MADISON TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPARTMENT - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY MADISON TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPARTMENT/ NO RESALE) 1.

ALLIGATOR LYING IN BASEMENT (INTERIOR) 2.

MEMBERS OF DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE CATCHING ALLIGATOR (INTERIOR) 3.

VARIOUS OF MEMBERS OF DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND MADISON TOWNSHIP POLICE NEUTRALISING ALLIGATOR, MEMBERS OF DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE PLACING ALLIGATOR IN BOX, CLOSING BOX (INTERIOR) 4.

VARIOUS OF MEMBERS OF DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE PLACING BOX WITH ALLIGATOR INTO VAN, CLOSING TRUNK GROVEPORT, OHIO, UNITED STATES (FEBRUARY 27, 2020) (ORIGINALLY RECORDED IN PORTRAIT FORMAT) (MADISON TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPARTMENT - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY MADISON TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPARTMENT/ NO RESALE) 5.

STILL PHOTOGRAPHY OF ALLIGATOR (INTERIOR) STORY: Madison Township Police together with the U.S. Department of Agriculture rescued on Thursday (February 27), an alligator that was kept in a private basement for 25 years in Groveport, Ohio, United States.

Madison Township medics were responding to a medical emergency.

After spotting the reptile, they notified authorities.

The Department of Agriculture confirmed the homeowner did not possess an exotic animal permit.

The animal was taken to an animal facility owned by the Department of Agriculture where he was checked out by veterinarians and will be transported to an alligator sanctuary in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, much more suitable habitat for the American Alligator.

