Klopp insists Liverpool do not feel more FA Cup pressure due to recent defeats

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his side's FA Cup fifth-round tie at Chelsea does not take on any more significance despite two defeats in three matches.

Watford brought a surprise end to an unbeaten 44-match Premier League run at the weekend and, with a loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League two games previously, there has been a small stutter in the Reds' imperious form this season.
