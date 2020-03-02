Buttigieg mulls endorsing Joe Biden 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:31s - Published Buttigieg mulls endorsing Joe Biden The Daily News reports that Pete Buttigieg is reportedly considering endorsing Joe Biden for president Monday. 0

Recent related videos from verified sources Buttigieg Mulls Endorsing Joe Biden The Daily News reports that Pete Buttigieg is reportedly considering endorsing Joe Biden for president Monday. The endorsement would come after talking to former President Obama about his bombshell.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:31Published 3 hours ago Democrat Pete Buttigieg ends US presidential campaign Pete Buttigieg, who rose from relative obscurity as a mayor in Indiana to a barrier-breaking, top-tier candidate for the Democratic US presidential nomination, has ended his campaign. The decision by.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published 10 hours ago