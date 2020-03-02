PM Modi mulls 'giving up social media': Congress mocks; fans say #nosir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi caused a storm on social media with a surprising announcement.

He tweeted late Monday evening that he was thinking of 'giving up social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube'.

He added that he would keep everyone posted.

The tweet led to a barrage of comments on social media, with supporters tweeting #nosir, and critics saying #yessir.

Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Randeep Surjewala also commented on the announcement.