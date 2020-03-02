Man Rescues Trapped Kitten from Pipe

Occurred on February 21, 2020 / Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Info from Licensor: "This cat was rescued 2 days after fallen into a pipe and being trapped.

Luckily, I heard a sound of meowing around, and I decided to ask a friend of mine to cut the pipe and take her out of the pipe.

Now, she is getting well."