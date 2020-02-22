Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Billionaires Top Ad Spending in California Presidential Primary

Billionaires Top Ad Spending in California Presidential Primary

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:03s - Published < > Embed
Billionaires Top Ad Spending in California Presidential Primary

Billionaires Top Ad Spending in California Presidential Primary

Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg and entrepreneur Tom Steyer, who is no longer in the race, have spent nearly $100 million combined on ads in CA.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

23ABC Weekend Morning News at 8 AM - Top Stories for February 23 [Video]23ABC Weekend Morning News at 8 AM - Top Stories for February 23

The results are in from the Nevada Presidential Caucus. How the top Democratic candidates are reacting. Plus, how California has prepared to hold a Super Tuesday primary. What voters need to know about..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 09:16Published

23ABC Weekend Morning News at 8 AM - Top Stories for February 22 [Video]23ABC Weekend Morning News at 8 AM - Top Stories for February 22

Senator Bernie Sanders stopped by Bakersfield as part of his presidential campaign. 23ABC spoke with Sanders about key issues that impact Kern County voters. Plus, how California has prepared for the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 10:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.