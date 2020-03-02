Global  

3 die at Influencer's birthday party after swimming pool mishap

Three people died on Friday after dry ice was poured into a swimming pool at a Russian influencer’s party.

The 29th birthday party was for Ekaterina Didenko, who has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

At the Devyaty Val complex in Moscow, pounds of dry ice were reportedly dumped into the pool in an effort to create an “impressive steam show".

Several partygoers were sickened by CO2 gas produced by the material, including Didenko’s husband, 32-year-old Valentin Didenko.

Two victims, both believed to be in their late 20s, died at the scene while Mr. Didenko later died at a hospital.

It is believed the cause of all three deaths was suffocation and a criminal probe has since been launched.

Dry ice can cause severe frostbite upon contact, and also poses as an asphyxiation hazard.

It can even cause explosions when stored in closed containers where sublimated gas is unable to escape.

The University of Washington recommends that those handling dry ice wear appropriate protective gear and never touch it with bare hands

