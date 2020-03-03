Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mike Pence > Pence is asked if he'd take his family to Disney World amid coronavirus outbreak

Pence is asked if he'd take his family to Disney World amid coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Pence is asked if he'd take his family to Disney World amid coronavirus outbreak

Pence is asked if he'd take his family to Disney World amid coronavirus outbreak

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence was asked by a reporter Monday if he'd take his family on a week-long trip to Disney World in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Pence is asked if he'd take his family to Disney World amid coronavirus outbreak

Pence responded that he travels all over the country all of the time, and that his kids live all over the country.

The vice president added, "It's a good time to wash your hands."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

CarolGreenwell4

Carol Greenwell RT @Acosta: WH message during Coronavirus briefing is that the risk is "low" for Americans. But Pence would not quite say when asked whethe… 10 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

CORONAVIRUS: CBS News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. John LaPook on the growing coronavirus outbreak. [Video]CORONAVIRUS: CBS News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. John LaPook on the growing coronavirus outbreak.

(3-2-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 05:12Published

Shangai teacher and Mississippi native returns home after working abroad [Video]Shangai teacher and Mississippi native returns home after working abroad

Shannon Morgan, a Mississippi native returns to the US to get away from the coronavirus outbreak

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.