New York Struggling To Get Hospital Beds For Corona Patients

The worst of the coronavirus outbreak will hit New York state faster and harder than previously thought.

Governor Andrew Cuomo and the World Health Organization are in agreement on this: The United States could emerge as the epicenter of the global pandemic.

Even still, Donald Trump pressed his case for a reopening of the U.S. economy within a few weeks.

Cuomo said being too hasty to ease the limits on travel, socializing and working together would cost lives.

