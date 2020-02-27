Diner Stocks Up On Supplies Due To Coronavirus

Its way through north alabama.

New information... there are now around 100 cases of the coronavirus in the u-s.

Still, in the last hour vice president mike pence said that the risk to americans remains low.

The white house says funding for the coronavirus could be finalized by tomorrow.

President trump is also expected to visit the centers for disease control and the national institutes of health by the end of the week.

Fear of the coronavirus is causing some people to stock up on supplies.

Some stores are seeing a shortage in hand sanitizer, disinfectant and face masks!

The federal government says its taking steps to increase the availability of the masks, they plan to prioritize them for healthcare workers.

.

Dr. celine gounder/ infectious diseases specialist: "if we as healthcare providers do not have the tools we need, some of us may not feel safe going to work, and then all kinds of other things will break down."

Several companies like target, c-v-s and walgreens say they're woking to ship the masks to their stores.

Some businesses here in north alabama say they're also stocking up so they don't run out of gloves and face masks.

Waay 31's ashley carter is live in huntsville.

She learned least one restaurant is choosing to be safe now instead of sorry.

I'm outside of the city cafe diner in huntsville where the owner told me he's vigilant in keeping up with the spread of the coronavirus.

And even though there are no reported cases in alabama, he's making sure his customers know their safety is a top priority.

Costas papaevangelou, city cafe diner owner: "we're educating our staff daily, making sure they're washing their hands, make sure they're using gloves at all times."

Those are just a few things city cafe diner owner costas papaevangelou is reinforcing to his staff.

He told me the coronavirus changed the way the restaurant orders protective gloves.

Costas papaevangelou, city cafe diner owner: "we buy the usual supply that we need to get and some additional now because of this."

There are reports across the country of some businesses running out of plastic gloves as people see them as a way to keep their hands clean.

Papaevangelou knows that cleanliness is key to his customers.

So he's stocking up now in case the run on gloves continues.

Costas papaevangelou, city cafe diner owner: "no one knows how long this situation is going to last, the coronavirus, but we have enough in stock and hopefully the market will keep producing enough to have availability."

Customers told me they appreciate restaurants taking this precautionary step joyce sons, customer: "it makes you feel better going out to eat."

Papaevangelou told me they've also bought a lot more hand sanitizers to put around the restaurant for customers and employees to use throughout the day as just another way to make everybody feel at ease when eating here.

Live in huntsville ashley carter waay 31